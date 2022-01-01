Sébastien VERDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAILLARD DU RIVAULT- Courlay 1982 - 1991
-
Collège Georges Clémenceau- Cerizay 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Fontenay le comte 1995 - 1998
-
Isamba-les Abeilles- Fontenay le comte 1998 - 2000
-
I.e.q.t.- Rochefort 2000 - 2001
Parcours club
-
ENTENTE SPORTIVE COURLITAISE- Courlay 1986 - 1995
-
HBCC- Courlay 1995 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
GO PLAST - ADV (Autre)- Rorthais 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sébastien VERDON
-
Vit à :
CIRIERE, France
-
Né le :
9 avril 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Administrateur des ventes menuiserie PVC/ALU
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2