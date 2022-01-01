Sébastien VERDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • GO PLAST  - ADV (Autre)

     -  Rorthais 2001 - maintenant

    Sébastien VERDON

    CIRIERE, France

    9 avril 1980 (42 ans)

    Administrateur des ventes menuiserie PVC/ALU

    marié(e)

    2

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages