Parcours
Parcours club
SCOUTS DE FRANCE- Guebwiller 1976 - 1980
MCVA- Cernay 1986 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DE SCHWEIGHOUSE- Schweighouse 1976 - 1980
Collège Institution Champagnat- Issenheim 1980 - 1984
Lycée Polyvalent Théodore Deck- Guebwiller 1984 - 1988
LOUIS ARMAND- Mulhouse 1988 - 1990
Parcours militaire
Base Aérienne 132 (Colmar-meyenheim)- Colmar 1992 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
Sertelec Industrie - Technicien (Technique)- Wittelsheim
1994 - 1999
Industrie Automation S.a. - Technicien (Technique)- Ensisheim
1999 - maintenant
THYSSENKRUPP KRAUSE SAS - Technicien (Technique)- Ensisheim
1999 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge LOING
Vit Ã :
LAUTENBACH, France
NÃ© le :
3 dÃ©c. 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Automaticien - Responsable d'affaire
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
