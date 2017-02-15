Serge LOING est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Sertelec Industrie  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Wittelsheim

    RÃªvais de devenir automaticien

    1994 - 1999

  • Industrie Automation S.a.  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Ensisheim

    Mon objectif d'Ãªtre automaticien Ã  Ã©tÃ© atteint en entrant chez eux

    1999 - maintenant

  • THYSSENKRUPP KRAUSE SAS  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Ensisheim

    MÃªme chose qu'Industrie automation

    1999 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Serge LOING

  • Vit Ã  :

    LAUTENBACH, France

  • NÃ© le :

    3 dÃ©c. 1969 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Automaticien - Responsable d'affaire

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :