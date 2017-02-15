Serge LUCAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
GERMAIN PILON- Le mans 1972 - 1975
-
ECOLE SUZANNE BUSSON- Le mans
CP, CE1, CE2, CM1; CM21975 - 1979
-
Collège Villaret-clairefontaine- Le mans
6Â°, 5Â°, 4Â°, 3Â°1979 - 1983
-
Lycée Bellevue- Le mans
2nde, 1Ã¨re S, Terminal C1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Montesquieu- Le mans
PrÃ©pa M (Math Sup & Math SpÃ©)1986 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Espace (Matra) - Stage de fin d'Ã©tude I.A. (Autre)- TOULOUSE 1992 - 1992
-
APSIDE TECHNOLOGIES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt
IngÃ©nieur SSII, en mission Ã l'ONERA Ã Massy-Palaiseau1994 - 1996
-
Steria - Informaticien (Informatique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
IngÃ©nieur SSII, spÃ©cialiste SGBD, dans la division Transports1996 - 2000
-
ASTEK RHONES ALPES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Lyon
IngÃ©nieur SSII, analyste fonctionnel et expert UML sur des projets de S.I. de gestion auprÃ¨s de Spie, SNCF, FT, Prosodie2000 - 2007
-
Sii Lyon - Analyste fonctionnel (Informatique)- Lyon
Analyse fonctionnel, expert UML2 auprÃ¨s des sociÃ©tÃ©s Coface puis France Telecom2007 - 2010
-
ONERA - Analyste fonctionnel (Informatique)- Modane
Analyste fonctionnel pour la refonte du S.I. des souffleries d'essai aÃ©ronautique de l'Onera (http://windtunnel.onera.fr). Chef de projet Base Capteurs & MÃ©trologie. Animateur QualitÃ© UnitÃ© Informatique & Instrumentation.2010 - 2017
-
Seiitra Reseau - Architecte fonctionnel (Informatique)- Montbonnot 2018 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Caf Lyon- Lyon
Co-encadrant ski de randonnÃ©e jusqu'en 20092001 - 2010
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Serge LUCAS
-
Vit Ã :
THEYS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Business Analyst
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Serge LUCAS a ajoutÃ© Seiitra Reseau Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Serge LUCAS a reconnu Fabrice PESCHEUX sur la photo Maths Spé M année 88-89
-
Serge LUCAS a reconnu Mathias ROUSSEAU (ROUSSEAU) sur la photo 2°A ?
-
Serge LUCAS a reconnu Aymeric SAUVAGEON sur la photo Maths Spé M année 88-89
-
Serge LUCAS a reconnu Serge LUCAS sur la photo Maths Spé M année 88-89
-
Serge LUCAS a reconnu Aymeric SAUVAGEON sur la photo Maths Spé M année 87-88
-
Serge LUCAS a reconnu Serge LUCAS sur la photo Maths Spé M année 87-88
-
Serge LUCAS a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : Trekking en Everest - Island Peak
http://cafcas.free.fr/VacancesWE/Everest/everestP.html