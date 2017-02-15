Serge LUCAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Espace (Matra)  - Stage de fin d'Ã©tude I.A. (Autre)

     -  TOULOUSE 1992 - 1992

  • APSIDE TECHNOLOGIES  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt

    IngÃ©nieur SSII, en mission Ã  l'ONERA Ã  Massy-Palaiseau

    1994 - 1996

  • Steria  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY

    IngÃ©nieur SSII, spÃ©cialiste SGBD, dans la division Transports

    1996 - 2000

  • ASTEK RHONES ALPES  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Lyon

    IngÃ©nieur SSII, analyste fonctionnel et expert UML sur des projets de S.I. de gestion auprÃ¨s de Spie, SNCF, FT, Prosodie

    2000 - 2007

  • Sii Lyon  - Analyste fonctionnel (Informatique)

     -  Lyon

    Analyse fonctionnel, expert UML2 auprÃ¨s des sociÃ©tÃ©s Coface puis France Telecom

    2007 - 2010

  • ONERA  - Analyste fonctionnel (Informatique)

     -  Modane

    Analyste fonctionnel pour la refonte du S.I. des souffleries d'essai aÃ©ronautique de l'Onera (http://windtunnel.onera.fr). Chef de projet Base Capteurs & MÃ©trologie. Animateur QualitÃ© UnitÃ© Informatique & Instrumentation.

    2010 - 2017

  • Seiitra Reseau  - Architecte fonctionnel (Informatique)

     -  Montbonnot 2018 - maintenant

Parcours club

  • Caf Lyon

     -  Lyon

    Co-encadrant ski de randonnÃ©e jusqu'en 2009

    2001 - 2010

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Serge LUCAS

  • Vit Ã  :

    THEYS, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1968 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Business Analyst

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :