RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã la Chapelle-Biche
Severine ARMELLINI (LAIGRE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sevigne-paul Bert (Flers)- Flers
de la maternelle au cm2.1975 - 1984
-
Collège Notre-dame- Flers 1984 - 1989
-
CMFAO- Alencon 1989 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Severine ARMELLINI (LAIGRE)
-
Vit Ã :
LA CHAPELLE BICHE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a tout ceux et toute celles qui me connaissent .et reprenont contact.on devrait se marrer.
Profession :
Coiffeuse
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Severine ARMELLINI (LAIGRE) a reconnu Severine ARMELLINI (LAIGRE) sur la photo Maternelle
-
Severine ARMELLINI (LAIGRE) a reconnu Severine ARMELLINI (LAIGRE) sur la photo 2 eme ann.. maternelle sévigné flers
-
Severine ARMELLINI (LAIGRE) a reconnu Severine ARMELLINI (LAIGRE) sur la photo CE1