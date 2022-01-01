Severine GUEFFIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Truyes)- Truyes 1988 - 1996
-
Collège Alcuin- Cormery 1996 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel Agricole- Chambray les tours 2000 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Fabio Lucci - Vendeuse (Commercial)- Tours 2005 - 2006
-
L'incroyable - Vendeuse (Commercial)- Chambray les tours 2005 - 2005
-
Fabio Lucci - Responsable adjointe (Commercial)- Chasseneuil du poitou 2007 - 2008
-
Le Gosier Sec - Serveuse (Autre)- Villandry 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Severine GUEFFIER
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je dial ke kan mon mec dor ou est absent !!! a bon entendeur...
Situation familiale :
en union libre