Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE GAILLON- Marolles en hurepoix 1975 - 1978
-
Ecole Roger Vivier (Marolles En Hurepoix)- Marolles en hurepoix 1978 - 1981
-
Ecole Jacques Prevert (Etampes)- Etampes 1981 - 1984
-
Collège De Guinette- Etampes 1984 - 1989
-
Lycee Professionnel D'arts Graphiques Corvisart- Paris 1989 - 1994
-
CORVISART- Paris 1989 - 1994
-
LEP CORVISART- Paris 1989 - 1994
-
Lpr D'art Graphique Corvisart- Paris 1989 - 1994
Parcours club
-
Conservatoire D'etampes- Etampes 1980 - 1992
-
Etampes- Etampes 1983 - 1990
-
Sud Essonne Athlétisme- Etampes 1984 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Agence De Pub - EmployÃ©e de service marketing (Marketing)- Meudon la foret 1992 - 1992
-
Agence De Pub - EmployÃ©e de service marketing (Marketing)- Paris 1994 - 1994
-
Mairie - EmployÃ©e de service communication (Communication)- Morangis 1994 - 2001
-
MAIRIE DE MORANGIS - Infographiste (Communication)- Morangis 1994 - 2001
-
MAIRIE DE MORIGNY CHAMPIGNY - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Morigny champigny 2001 - 2001
-
Marie - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Accons 2002 - 2008
-
ARDECHE MUSIQUE ET DANSE - Assistante de direction (Administratif)- ArdÃ¨che 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER)
-
Vit Ã :
LE CHEYLARD, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Au vert en Ardèche depuis 2001, je me suis mariée et j'ai deux filles, Elisa et Marilou.
Je bosse pour Ardèche Musique et Danse, un conservatoire à rayonnement départemental qui compte environ 1850 élèves musiciens et 100 profs de musiques.
Profession :
Assistante de direction
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) a reconnu Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) sur la photo 4°2
-
Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) a reconnu Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) sur la photo 6eme1
-
-
Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) a reconnu Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) sur la photo CM2 1982-1983
-
Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) a reconnu Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) sur la photo cm2 1982-83 mr mallet
-
Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) a reconnu Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) sur la photo CE1-CE2 1980-1981
-
Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) a reconnu Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) sur la photo CP
-
Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) a reconnu Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) sur la photo CP
-
Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) a reconnu Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) sur la photo 1ère section BAC Pro
-
-
-
Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) a reconnu Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) sur la photo 4°2
-
Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) a reconnu Sophie ALVAREZ (CORNIER) sur la photo CM2 1983-1984