  • Agence De Pub  - EmployÃ©e de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Meudon la foret 1992 - 1992

     -  Paris 1994 - 1994

  • Mairie  - EmployÃ©e de service communication (Communication)

     -  Morangis 1994 - 2001

  • MAIRIE DE MORANGIS  - Infographiste (Communication)

     -  Morangis 1994 - 2001

  • MAIRIE DE MORIGNY CHAMPIGNY  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Morigny champigny 2001 - 2001

  • Marie  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Accons 2002 - 2008

  • ARDECHE MUSIQUE ET DANSE  - Assistante de direction (Administratif)

     -  ArdÃ¨che 2009 - maintenant

    Au vert en Ardèche depuis 2001, je me suis mariée et j'ai deux filles, Elisa et Marilou.
    Je bosse pour Ardèche Musique et Danse, un conservatoire à rayonnement départemental qui compte environ 1850 élèves musiciens et 100 profs de musiques.

    Assistante de direction

    mariÃ©(e)

    2

