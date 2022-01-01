Sophie GOEPFERT (LA POSTA) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

Parcours entreprise

Parcours club

  • A.p.e

     -  Courcelles chaussy 2007 - 2016

  • Budokai

     -  Courcelles chaussy 2011 - 2013

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'aimerais un jour organiser des retrouvailles de ses années passé au collège en èspérant que vous me suivrais.Bisous a vous tous

  • Profession :

    Sans profession

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :