Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • D' Azur Annecy  - Documentaliste en architecture d'intÃ©rieur (Autre)

     -  Annecy 1990 - 1991

  • Etudalp - Be3a  - Dessinatrice routes (Autre)

     -  Meythet 1991 - 1993

  • SALOMON SA  - Gestion des commandes spÃ©ciales (Commercial)

     -  Annecy 1993 - 1997

  • Groupe Fournier - Mobalpa  - Responsable ADV , FORMATRICE  (Commercial)

     -  Thones 1997 - 1999

  • Sophie Couratier Martin  - Formatrice amÃ©nagement intÃ©rieur (Profession libÃ©rale)

     -  Thusy

    conception espace

    1999 - 2005

  • Aidante Familiale

     -  Thusy

    TSA / mise en place d'habilitÃ©s sociales. CNED ; adaptation des cours scolaires . ABA , Teach , pictos .

    2005 - maintenant

  • Sophie Couratier Martin  - Enseignement culturel / activitÃ© artistique (Profession libÃ©rale)

     -  Thusy

    CouturiÃ¨re ,

    2014 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Mariéé , 2 enfants TSA , je me suis formée pour les accompagner . Mon mari est technicien de camping car .

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :