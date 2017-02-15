Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole La Nivelle (Meung Sur Loire)- Meung sur loire
Mme puis Mr LINGER1970 - 1976
-
Ecole Sainte Marie (Blois)- Blois 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Sainte-marie- Blois
CME Mme ThÃ©baut Irka1979 - 1981
-
Collège Saint-vincent- Blois 1981 - 1983
-
Lycée Saint-gatien- Joue les tours
BAC F4 gÃ©nie civil1983 - 1987
-
Ecole Nationale Des Beaux-arts- Dijon
DNAT design cadre bati1987 - 1990
Parcours club
-
GRIFE- Blois 1977 - 1987
-
Thusy Animation / Club Couture- Thusy 1994 - 2014
-
Kourir- Paris 1997 - 2000
-
Autisme éveil- Argonay 2003 - maintenant
-
EPILEPSIE FRANCE HAUTE SAVOIE- Metz tessy 2004 - 2011
-
IDEE- Lyon 2005 - maintenant
-
Epilepsie-france- Paris
CA 20072007 - 2011
-
Jeteduque- Groisy 2007 - 2007
-
Epilepsie Sortir De L'ombre- Rumilly 2010 - 2011
-
Autisme Savoie- Aix les bains 2013 - maintenant
-
JALMALV- Annecy 2015 - 2015
Parcours entreprise
-
D' Azur Annecy - Documentaliste en architecture d'intÃ©rieur (Autre)- Annecy 1990 - 1991
-
Etudalp - Be3a - Dessinatrice routes (Autre)- Meythet 1991 - 1993
-
SALOMON SA - Gestion des commandes spÃ©ciales (Commercial)- Annecy 1993 - 1997
-
Groupe Fournier - Mobalpa - Responsable ADV , FORMATRICE (Commercial)- Thones 1997 - 1999
-
Sophie Couratier Martin - Formatrice amÃ©nagement intÃ©rieur (Profession libÃ©rale)- Thusy
conception espace1999 - 2005
-
Aidante Familiale- Thusy
TSA / mise en place d'habilitÃ©s sociales. CNED ; adaptation des cours scolaires . ABA , Teach , pictos .2005 - maintenant
-
Sophie Couratier Martin - Enseignement culturel / activitÃ© artistique (Profession libÃ©rale)- Thusy
CouturiÃ¨re ,2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER)
-
Vit Ã :
THUSY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
4 avril 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariéé , 2 enfants TSA , je me suis formée pour les accompagner . Mon mari est technicien de camping car .
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰tats-Unis - -
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a ajoutÃ© Ecole Sainte Marie (Blois) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Ma pellicule photo
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a ajoutÃ© JALMALV Ã son parcours sportif
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a ajoutÃ© Autisme Savoie Ã son parcours sportif
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a ajoutÃ© IDEE Ã son parcours sportif
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a ajoutÃ© Autisme éveil Ã son parcours sportif
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a ajoutÃ© Thusy Animation / Club Couture Ã son parcours sportif
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a ajoutÃ© Sophie Couratier Martin Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a ajoutÃ© Aidante Familiale Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album famille
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a reconnu Sophie COURATIER Ã‰P MARTIN (COURATIER) sur la photo La Nivelle
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a reconnu Sophie COURATIER Ã‰P MARTIN (COURATIER) sur la photo La Nivelle
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a reconnu Sophie COURATIER Ã‰P MARTIN (COURATIER) sur la photo Palissades
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a reconnu Sophie COURATIER Ã‰P MARTIN (COURATIER) sur la photo école de La Nivelle
-
Sophie MARTIN (COURATIER) a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 21 juin