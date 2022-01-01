Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Bradfer (Bar Le Duc)- Bar le duc 1980 - 1988
-
LA CROIX- Bar le duc 1988 - 1992
-
Lycee Saint-louis- Bar le duc 1992 - 1995
-
Lycée Margueritte- Verdun
BTS COMPTA-GESTION1995 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER)
-
Vit Ã :
TRONVILLE EN BARROIS, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a reconnu Florence CHAUFER sur la photo CM1
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a reconnu Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) sur la photo Photo de tous les éléves
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a reconnu Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) sur la photo CE2
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a reconnu Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) sur la photo CM1
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a reconnu Florence CHAUFER sur la photo CE1
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a reconnu Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) sur la photo CE1
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a reconnu Florence CHAUFER sur la photo CP
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a reconnu Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) sur la photo CP
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a reconnu Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) sur la photo Grande section maternelle
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a ajoutÃ© Lycee Marguerite Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a ajoutÃ© Lycee Saint-louis Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Sophie THOMAS (SCHNEIDER) a ajoutÃ© La Croix Ã son parcours scolaire