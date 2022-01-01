Sophie TREBUCHET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • EMMA MGT  - Chef de projet (Marketing)

     -  Puteaux

    consulting coaching

    2004 - 2005

  • Psa - Peugeot Citroën  - Chef de projet (Marketing)

     -  SAINT OUEN

    Internet Commerce Europe

    2005 - 2005

  • CITROEN UK LTD  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  Slough 2006 - 2008

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Sophie TREBUCHET

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Née le :

    28 sept. 1980 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Sophie_trebuchet@hotmail.com

  • Profession :

    Marketing - Chef de Produits - recherche sur Paris

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages