Soundos EL MOADDEM est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES TUILERIES- Romorantin lanthenay 1992 - 1997
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1998 - 2002
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay
bac économique et social, option maths2002 - 2005
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS CROIX ROUGE FRANCAISE- Tours 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Soundos EL MOADDEM
-
Vit à :
TOURS, France
-
Née le :
9 juil. 1987 (34 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
étudiante infirmière
Situation familiale :
célibataire