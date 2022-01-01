Stan TRAMOY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
Ucb - Ecbc- Bourges 1985 - 1989
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Saint germain du puy 1985 - 1989
-
Collège Notre-dame-sévigné- Talence 1989 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel- Blanquefort 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée Professionnel Le Grand Arc- Albertville 1994 - 1996
-
Ecole Du Routier Professionnel Du Québec- Montreal est 2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Ugine Savoie, Ugine Service, Ugine Sa - OpÃ©rateur de fours (Production)- Ugine 1996 - 1998
-
CEZUS - Centre de tri Zirconium (Production)- Ugine 1999 - 2001
-
Mondor - Chauffeur QuÃ©bec-Ontario (Production)- Lanoraie 2002 - 2002
-
Transwest Logistics - Chauffeur en Ã©quipe Californie (Production)- Lachine 2002 - 2006
-
Maltais Transport - Chauffeur convois exceptionnels,USA,Canada (Production)- Chambly 2006 - 2009
-
Bellemare Int'l - Chauffeur convois exceptionnels,USA,Canada (Production)- Sainte catherine 2009 - 2010
-
Big R Express - Chauffeur produits rÃ©frigÃ©rÃ©s Floride,Californie (Production)- Saint jean sur richelieu 2010 - 2014
-
Continental Cartage - Chauffeur de flatbed et de Super-B trains+ Ice Road Trucker Canada (Production)- Edmonton 2015 - 2016
-
Cac 3000 - Chauffeur convois exceptionnels domaine aÃ©ronautique continent nord-amÃ¨ricain (Production)- Lachine 2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stan TRAMOY
-
Vit Ã :
FARNHAM(QUÃ‰BEC), Canada
-
NÃ© le :
19 mai 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chauffeur produits rÃ©frigÃ©rÃ©s floride,Californie
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Albanie - Arabie Saoudite - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Canada - Croatie - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Kosovo - Serbie - Suisse
-
Stan TRAMOY a ajoutÃ© Cac 3000 Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Stan TRAMOY a ajoutÃ© Continental Cartage Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Stan TRAMOY a reconnu Sandra PARFAITE (RIVIERRE) sur la photo 4ème1 1987-1988
-
Stan TRAMOY a reconnu Nathalie GOUPIL sur la photo 4ème1 1987-1988
-
Stan TRAMOY a reconnu Nathalie BOUCHARD (AFONSO) sur la photo 4ème1 1987-1988
-
Stan TRAMOY a reconnu FrÃ©dÃ©ric CODAN sur la photo 4ème1 1987-1988
-
Stan TRAMOY a reconnu Gilda COQUILLIER (RICHARDIERE) sur la photo 4ème1 1987-1988
-
Stan TRAMOY a reconnu Stan TRAMOY sur la photo 4ème1 1987-1988
-
Stan TRAMOY a reconnu Sandra PARFAIT sur la photo 4°4
-
Stan TRAMOY a reconnu Gilda COQUILLIER (RICHARDIERE) sur la photo 4°4
-
Stan TRAMOY a reconnu Jean Yves ROUSSEAU sur la photo 4°4
-
Stan TRAMOY a reconnu Stan TRAMOY sur la photo 4°4
-
Stan TRAMOY a reconnu Stan TRAMOY sur la photo 6.1