Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ugine Savoie, Ugine Service, Ugine Sa  - OpÃ©rateur de fours (Production)

     -  Ugine 1996 - 1998

  • CEZUS  - Centre de tri Zirconium (Production)

     -  Ugine 1999 - 2001

  • Mondor  - Chauffeur QuÃ©bec-Ontario (Production)

     -  Lanoraie 2002 - 2002

  • Transwest Logistics  - Chauffeur en Ã©quipe Californie (Production)

     -  Lachine 2002 - 2006

  • Maltais Transport  - Chauffeur convois exceptionnels,USA,Canada (Production)

     -  Chambly 2006 - 2009

  • Bellemare Int'l  - Chauffeur convois exceptionnels,USA,Canada (Production)

     -  Sainte catherine 2009 - 2010

  • Big R Express  - Chauffeur produits rÃ©frigÃ©rÃ©s Floride,Californie (Production)

     -  Saint jean sur richelieu 2010 - 2014

  • Continental Cartage  - Chauffeur de flatbed et de Super-B trains+ Ice Road Trucker Canada (Production)

     -  Edmonton 2015 - 2016

  • Cac 3000  - Chauffeur convois exceptionnels domaine aÃ©ronautique continent nord-amÃ¨ricain (Production)

     -  Lachine 2016 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Stan TRAMOY

  • Vit Ã  :

    FARNHAM(QUÃ‰BEC), Canada

  • NÃ© le :

    19 mai 1973 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chauffeur produits rÃ©frigÃ©rÃ©s floride,Californie

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

