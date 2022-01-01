Stanley DES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • FIDERIM  - Manutentionnaire (Autre)

     -  Baie mahault 2005 - 2005

  • Sorecar  - Magasinier Vendeur PRA (Commercial)

     -  Baie mahault 2007 - 2010

  • SGDM  - Magasinier Vendeur PRA (Commercial)

     -  Baie mahault 2010 - 2012

  • DBF MONTPELLIER  - Magasinier Vendeur PRA (Commercial)

     -  Montpellier 2016 - maintenant

Parcours club

  • Moving

     -  Baie mahault 2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Stanley DES

  • Vit à :

    France

  • Né le :

    1 juin 1981 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Ben j'espère entrer en contact avec vous...
    Voici une vidéo du lycée:
    http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x1oxju_admiral-t-curtis-rendezvous-freesty_music

  • Profession :

    MVCPRA

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :
    France - Porto Rico