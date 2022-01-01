Stanley DES est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Mixte 1- Sainte rose 1987 - 1992
-
Collège Bébel- Sainte rose 1992 - 1997
-
Lycée Du Nord De La Basse-terre- Sainte rose 1997 - 2002
-
CAMPUS DE FOUILLOLE- Pointe a pitre 2002 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
FIDERIM - Manutentionnaire (Autre)- Baie mahault 2005 - 2005
-
Sorecar - Magasinier Vendeur PRA (Commercial)- Baie mahault 2007 - 2010
-
SGDM - Magasinier Vendeur PRA (Commercial)- Baie mahault 2010 - 2012
-
DBF MONTPELLIER - Magasinier Vendeur PRA (Commercial)- Montpellier 2016 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Moving- Baie mahault 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stanley DES
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né le :
1 juin 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ben j'espère entrer en contact avec vous...
Voici une vidéo du lycée:
http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x1oxju_admiral-t-curtis-rendezvous-freesty_music
Profession :
MVCPRA
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
France - Porto Rico
-
Stanley DES a ajouté DBF MONTPELLIER à son parcours professionnel
-
Stanley DES a ajouté SGDM à son parcours professionnel
-
Stanley DES a ajouté Sorecar à son parcours professionnel
-
Stanley DES a reconnu Paméla LOUBACHE sur la photo Terminale S
-
Stanley DES a reconnu Stanley DES sur la photo Seconde TSA 03
-
Stanley DES a reconnu Stanley DES sur la photo Terminale S