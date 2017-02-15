StÃ©ph LE BRETON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Ker Avel (Plougastel Daoulas)- Plougastel daoulas 1983 - 1988
-
Collège La Fontaine Blanche- Plougastel daoulas 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Kerichen- Brest 1992 - 1994
-
Lycée Lesven- Brest 1994 - 1998
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Bretagne (Esc)- Brest 2004 - 2006
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©ph LE BRETON
-
Vit Ã :
BREST, France
-
NÃ©e le :
29 aoÃ»t 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ChargÃ©e de missions
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©ph LE BRETON a reconnu StÃ©ph LE BRETON sur la photo Promo 2002
-
StÃ©ph LE BRETON a reconnu StÃ©ph LE BRETON sur la photo 5eme3
-
StÃ©ph LE BRETON a reconnu StÃ©ph LE BRETON sur la photo 4ème 1
-
StÃ©ph LE BRETON a reconnu StÃ©ph LE BRETON sur la photo 2ème Année Maternelle
-
StÃ©ph LE BRETON a reconnu StÃ©ph LE BRETON sur la photo Dernière année de Maternelle
-
StÃ©ph LE BRETON a reconnu StÃ©ph LE BRETON sur la photo CE2
-
StÃ©ph LE BRETON a reconnu StÃ©ph LE BRETON sur la photo CM2
-
StÃ©ph LE BRETON a reconnu StÃ©ph LE BRETON sur la photo 2me année BTS Assistant de Gestion PME-PMI
-