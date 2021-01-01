Stephane BOYER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
AS YERRES- Yerres 1975 - 1981
-
CLUB YERROIS DE NATATION- Yerres 1981 - 1999
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Yerres 1976 - 1982
-
Collège Guillaume Budé- Yerres 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée François Joseph Talma- Brunoy 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée François Villon- Saint maur des fosses 1987 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
TWINHEAD - Informaticien (Informatique)- Torcy 1991 - 1991
-
ESR - Informaticien (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux 1992 - 1995
-
SOCIETE DES PETROLES SHELL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rueil malmaison 1992 - 1994
-
Microsoft - Informaticien (Informatique)- LES ULIS 1995 - 1996
-
SVP - Informaticien (Informatique)- Saint ouen 1995 - 1996
-
NATEXIS CAPITAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1997 - 1998
-
PUBLICIS CONSEIL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1998 - 1999
-
2ai - Informaticien (Informatique)- Mennecy 1999 - 2003
Parcours militaire
-
MARINE NATIONALE CFM HOURTIN- Hourtin 1991 - 1991
-
Cipmm - 21ème Compagnie- Colombes 1991 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane BOYER
-
Vit à :
SAVIGNY LE TEMPLE, France
-
Né en :
1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Stephane BOYER a ajouté Lycée François Villon à son parcours scolaire