Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • TWINHEAD  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Torcy 1991 - 1991

  • ESR  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Issy les moulineaux 1992 - 1995

  • SOCIETE DES PETROLES SHELL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Rueil malmaison 1992 - 1994

  • Microsoft  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LES ULIS 1995 - 1996

  • SVP  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Saint ouen 1995 - 1996

  • NATEXIS CAPITAL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1997 - 1998

  • PUBLICIS CONSEIL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1998 - 1999

  • 2ai  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Mennecy 1999 - 2003

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Stephane BOYER

  • Vit à :

    SAVIGNY LE TEMPLE, France

  • Né en :

    1970 (51 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Consultant

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

