Stephane CERNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Hyeres 1983 - 1986
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DES HARAS- Le pin au haras 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Agricole Jacques Bujault- Melle 1995 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane CERNE
-
Vit à :
PAMIERS, France
-
Né en :
1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
JE SUIS NE A HYERES OU J'AI GRANDI JUSQU'A L'AGE DE 15 ANS ENSUITE MA PASSION DES CHEVAUX M 'ON FAIT VOYAGER A TRAVERS LA FRANCE ET C'EST AUJOURD'HUI MON METIER
Profession :
PERSONNEL AUX HARAS NATIONAUX
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1