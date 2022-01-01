Stéphane CORTON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE SCHEMERTEN- Mondelange 1975 - 1982
-
MARIE CURIE- Guenange 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Charlemagne- Thionville 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Fabert- Metz 1989 - 1992
-
ESEM- Orleans 1992 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane CORTON
-
Vit à :
NANCY, France
-
Né en :
1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Stéphane CORTON a ajouté MARIE CURIE à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphane CORTON a ajouté ECOLE PRIMAIRE SCHEMERTEN à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphane CORTON a ajouté ESEM à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphane CORTON a ajouté Lycée Fabert à son parcours scolaire
-
Stéphane CORTON a ajouté Lycée Charlemagne à son parcours scolaire