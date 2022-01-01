StÃ©phane DESVANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Bourg la reine 1982 - 1987
-
Collège Notre-dame- Bourg la reine 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Bourg la reine 1991 - 1996
-
Paris 11- Orsay 1995 - 1999
-
Eco-conseil, Institut Européen Pour Le Conseil En Environnement- Strasbourg 2000 - 2001
Parcours club
-
As Fontenay Volley-ball- Fontenay aux roses 1994 - maintenant
-
ASPHS- Villeneuve la garenne 2009 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
LROP - Technicien (Technique)- Trappes 2000 - 2000
-
ONF - Administratif (Administratif)- Fontainebleau 2000 - 2000
-
SMDEA - Administratif (Administratif)- Grenoble 2001 - 2001
-
SERVICE NAVIGATION DE LA SEINE- Paris 2002 - maintenant
-
DRIEE- Paris 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane DESVANT
-
Vit Ã :
RUEIL MALMAISON, France
-
NÃ© le :
12 janv. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
ChargÃ© d'affaire police de l'eau
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Andorre - Belgique - France - Hongrie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Seychelles - Suisse
Autriche - Ã‰tats-Unis - Inde - Islande - Italie - Japon - - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande
-
