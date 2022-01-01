RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Strasbourg dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Marie Curie- Saint laurent nouan 1985 - 1989
Lycée Augustin Thierry- Blois 1989 - 1991
Lycée Polyvalent Théodore Deck- Guebwiller 1991 - 1992
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Industries De Strasbourg- Strasbourg 1992 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
Cegelec - ChargÃ© d'Affaires (Technique)- LAXOU CHAMP LE BOEUF 1998 - 2000
Schoro Electricité - ChargÃ© d'Affaires (Technique)- Strasbourg 2000 - 2001
Groupe Fluides - IngÃ©nieur ElectricitÃ© (Technique)- Bischheim 2001 - 2008
Serue Ingénierie - IngÃ©nieur ElectricitÃ© (Technique)- Schiltigheim 2008 - maintenant
Serue Ingénierie - Responsable du DÃ©partement ElectricitÃ© & Coordonnateur SSI (Technique)- Schiltigheim 2015 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane GERBERON
Vit Ã :
STRASBOURG, France
NÃ© le :
8 avril 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis PACSé, j'ai 1 enfant (Alexandre), né en 2002 d'un précédent mariage, je suis bassiste dans un groupe de Metal sur Strasbourg, je suis responsable du Département Electricité d'une société d'ingénierie
Profession :
Responsable DÃ©partement ElectricitÃ©
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
