Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Cegelec  - ChargÃ© d'Affaires (Technique)

     -  LAXOU CHAMP LE BOEUF 1998 - 2000

  • Schoro Electricité  - ChargÃ© d'Affaires (Technique)

     -  Strasbourg 2000 - 2001

  • Groupe Fluides  - IngÃ©nieur ElectricitÃ© (Technique)

     -  Bischheim 2001 - 2008

  • Serue Ingénierie  - IngÃ©nieur ElectricitÃ© (Technique)

     -  Schiltigheim 2008 - maintenant

  • Serue Ingénierie  - Responsable du DÃ©partement ElectricitÃ© & Coordonnateur SSI (Technique)

     -  Schiltigheim 2015 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    StÃ©phane GERBERON

  • Vit Ã  :

    STRASBOURG, France

  • NÃ© le :

    8 avril 1974 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis PACSé, j'ai 1 enfant (Alexandre), né en 2002 d'un précédent mariage, je suis bassiste dans un groupe de Metal sur Strasbourg, je suis responsable du Département Electricité d'une société d'ingénierie

  • Profession :

    Responsable DÃ©partement ElectricitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

