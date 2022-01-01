RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Beynost dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle De La Brèche- Mer 1978 - 1981
-
Ecole Jacques Prévert- Mer 1981 - 1984
-
ECOLE PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE- Mer 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Pierre De Ronsard- Mer 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Augustin Thierry- Blois 1990 - 1992
-
Lycée De L'edit- Roussillon
Baccalauréat Economique et Social1992 - 1995
-
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon 1995 - 1997
-
Université Lumière : Lyon Ii- Lyon 1997 - 1999
-
CENTRE DE FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE DES ADULTES- Venissieux
Assistante Import-Export bilingue anglais2005 - 2005
Parcours club
-
Club De Twirling Baton- Mer 1980 - 1983
-
ECOLE DE MUSIQUE DE MER- Mer
Piano1982 - 1986
-
AMO MER- Mer 1987 - 1992
-
Bocss Serrières/sablons- Serrieres 1993 - 1994
-
Bac 69 St Priest- Saint priest 2001 - 2006
-
Aspl Bron- Bron 2006 - 2008
-
Beb 69 Bron- Bron 2006 - 2009
-
Majvolant- Meyzieu 2009 - 2010
-
Bdl Théâtre- Beynost 2009 - 2011
-
Ulm 01- Miribel 2010 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
SECURITAS- Caluire et cuire 2000 - 2001
-
BOYRIVEN ET ROBY- Saint priest 2001 - 2004
-
COLETICA- Lyon 2005 - 2005
-
PTS- Ecully 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Peggy ROUSSET (GÉNISSON)
-
Vit à :
MONTLUEL, France
-
Née le :
8 juil. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Fonctionnaire
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
