Stephane HOPPE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours militaire
-
2eme Régiment De Cuirassiers- Reutlingen
Maitre d'Hotel & Chef de Bar1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
Gartner Group - Senior Manager (Marketing)- Stamford 1994 - 1999
-
PITNEY BOWES - Senior Manager (Marketing)- Stamford 2000 - 2003
-
Prudential - Senior Managing Consultant (Autre)- New york 2003 - 2005
-
Meadwestvaco - Director Global Marketing & Communications (Marketing)- New york 2004 - 2006
-
Ricoh Corporation - Director Global Marketing & Product Development (Marketing)- London 2006 - 2008
-
World-check - Vice President Global Marketing & Communications (Marketing)- London 2008 - 2010
-
Voc Marketing Ltd. - Managing Director - Consultant (Communication)- London 2010 - maintenant
-
Soleful Hikers - Guide de Randonnees (Autre)- London 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephane HOPPE
-
Vit à :
LONDRES, Royaume-Uni
-
Né en :
1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Vice President Global Marketing & Communications
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Allemagne - Arabie Saoudite - Australie - Autriche - Belgique - Canada - Chili - Corée du Sud - Danemark - Égypte - Émirats Arabes Unis - Espagne - États-Unis - Finlande - France - Grèce - Inde - Irlande - Islande - Israël - Italie - Japon - Malaisie - Mexique - Norvège - Nouvelle-Zélande - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Porto Rico - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Russie - Suède - Suisse - Tchéquie - Thaïlande - Turquie
-
Stephane HOPPE a ajouté Soleful Hikers à son parcours professionnel
-
Stephane HOPPE a ajouté Voc Marketing Ltd. à son parcours professionnel