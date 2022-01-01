Stephane HOPPE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Gartner Group  - Senior Manager (Marketing)

     -  Stamford 1994 - 1999

  • PITNEY BOWES  - Senior Manager (Marketing)

     -  Stamford 2000 - 2003

  • Prudential  - Senior Managing Consultant (Autre)

     -  New york 2003 - 2005

  • Meadwestvaco  - Director Global Marketing & Communications (Marketing)

     -  New york 2004 - 2006

  • Ricoh Corporation  - Director Global Marketing & Product Development (Marketing)

     -  London 2006 - 2008

  • World-check  - Vice President Global Marketing & Communications (Marketing)

     -  London 2008 - 2010

  • Voc Marketing Ltd.  - Managing Director - Consultant (Communication)

     -  London 2010 - maintenant

  • Soleful Hikers  - Guide de Randonnees (Autre)

     -  London 2020 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Stephane HOPPE

  • Vit à :

    LONDRES, Royaume-Uni

  • Né en :

    1966 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Vice President Global Marketing & Communications

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :