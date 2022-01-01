RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã VaurÃ©al dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
StÃ©phane HUGARIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE HENRI WALLON- Montfermeil 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-louis Sainte-clotilde- Le raincy 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Saint-louis Sainte-clothilde- Le raincy 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Gagny 1988 - 1991
-
Ecole Supérieure D'informatique électronique Automatique- Paris 1991 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
15ème Ra (Régiment D'artillerie)- Suippes
Contingent 97/021997 - 1997
-
4ème Rh- Metz 1997 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Lancôme Parfums Et Beauté - Administrateur systÃ¨mes (Informatique)- Neuilly sur seine 1998 - 1998
-
L'oréal - Informaticien (Informatique)- CLICHY 1998 - 1998
-
L'oréal - Informaticien (Informatique)- CHEVILLY LARUE 1998 - 1998
-
L'oréal - Informaticien (Informatique)- CLICHY 1998 - 1998
-
L'oréal - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1998 - 1998
-
L'oréal - Informaticien (Informatique)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 1998 - 1998
-
Prestige & Collections International - Informaticien (Informatique)- Neuilly sur seine 1998 - 1998
-
LANVIN PARFUMS - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1998 - 1998
-
Prestiges & Collections - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1998 - 1998
-
Coframi - Administrateur systÃ¨mes (Informatique)- Cergy 1999 - maintenant
-
COFRAMI - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1999 - maintenant
-
Sagem - Informaticien (Informatique)- ERAGNY 1999 - 2001
-
Akka Technologies- SURESNES 2007 - maintenant
-
Bouygues Telecom- LE PLESSIS ROBINSON 2009 - maintenant
-
Bouygues Telecom- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane HUGARIE
-
Vit Ã :
VAUREAL, France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Administrateur systÃ¨mes et rÃ©seaux
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a reconnu StÃ©phane HUGARIE sur la photo CM1
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a reconnu StÃ©phane HUGARIE sur la photo CE1
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a reconnu StÃ©phane HUGARIE sur la photo CE2
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a reconnu StÃ©phane HUGARIE sur la photo CM2
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a reconnu StÃ©phane HUGARIE sur la photo 3ème 3
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a reconnu StÃ©phane HUGARIE sur la photo 3eme3
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a reconnu StÃ©phane HUGARIE sur la photo CONSO1
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a reconnu StÃ©phane HUGARIE sur la photo 15
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a reconnu StÃ©phane HUGARIE sur la photo 32
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a reconnu StÃ©phane HUGARIE sur la photo SectionB
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a ajoutÃ© Lancôme Parfums Et Beauté Ã son parcours professionnel
-
StÃ©phane HUGARIE a ajoutÃ© Coframi Ã son parcours professionnel