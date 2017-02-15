RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle aux CÃ´tes-d'Arey dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée De L'edit- Roussillon 1991 - 1994
-
LYCEE POLYVALENT- Saint romain en gal 1994 - 1996
-
BTS INFORMATIQUE ST ROMAIN EN GAL- Vienne 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Asts Informatique 07 - Informaticien (Informatique)- Annonay
Technicien rÃ©seau1997 - 2001
-
IPO TECHNOLOGIE - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Decines charpieu 2001 - 2008
-
Id Services - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Saint clair du rhone
SpÃ©cialisÃ© dans les technologies Wifi.2008 - 2014
-
SOCARA - Chef de projet informatique- Saint quentin fallavier 2014 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
1 Gms- Saint christol 1997 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane JACOB
-
Vit Ã :
LES CÃ”TES-D'AREY, France
-
NÃ© le :
27 dÃ©c. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Mexique - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
