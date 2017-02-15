Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle aux CÃ´tes-d'Arey dimanche 10 avril Ã  partir de 20 heures.

StÃ©phane JACOB est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Asts Informatique 07  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Annonay

    Technicien rÃ©seau

    1997 - 2001

  • IPO TECHNOLOGIE  - Responsable informatique (Informatique)

     -  Decines charpieu 2001 - 2008

  • Id Services  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Saint clair du rhone

    SpÃ©cialisÃ© dans les technologies Wifi.

    2008 - 2014

  • SOCARA  - Chef de projet informatique

     -  Saint quentin fallavier 2014 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • 1 Gms

     -  Saint christol 1997 - 1997

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    StÃ©phane JACOB

  • Vit Ã  :

    LES CÃ”TES-D'AREY, France

  • NÃ© le :

    27 dÃ©c. 1975 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description



  • Profession :

    Chef de projet informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :