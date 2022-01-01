StÃ©phane LAJUDIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE CARNOT- Limoges 1968 - 1970
-
ECOLE JULIO CURIE- Limoges 1970 - 1971
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie- Limoges
cp, ce1, ce2, cm1, cm21970 - 1975
-
Collège Albert Calmette- Limoges
6Ã¨me B, 5Ã¨me B, 4Ã¨me C, 3Ã¨meC.1975 - 1979
-
Lycée Suzanne Valadon- Limoges
seconde B1979 - 1980
-
Lycée Professionnel Marcel Pagnol- Limoges
1Ã¨re annÃ©e et 2Ã¨me annÃ©e Agent Administratif. BEP agent administratif, CAP employÃ© de bureau.1980 - 1982
-
AFPA LIMOGES ROMANET- Limoges 1995 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
126 Ri- Brive la gaillarde 1982 - 1983
-
Caserne Brune- Brive la gaillarde 1982 - 1983
-
Cm 78- La courtine 1983 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Madrange - Ouvrier (Production)- Feytiat
je pilote des machines pour emballer du jambon sec entre autres et vous retrouvez nos sachets en libre-service dans les grandes surfaces.2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane LAJUDIE
-
Vit Ã :
LIMOGES, France
-
NÃ© le :
28 mars 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tout le monde. à bientôt.
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
