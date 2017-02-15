StÃ©phane LECUMBERRY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE MARIE- Flers 1982 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Sainte-trinité- Falaise 1989 - 1991
-
MAISON FAMILIALE ET RURALE LES ROUTILS - EmployÃ© commercial (Commercial)- Granville 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Starter International - Commercial (Commercial)- Marseille 1996 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane LECUMBERRY
-
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Deux enfants
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Guyana - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
StÃ©phane LECUMBERRY a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 15 décembre
-
StÃ©phane LECUMBERRY a ajoutÃ© Ecole Sainte Marie Ã son parcours scolaire
-
StÃ©phane LECUMBERRY a reconnu StÃ©phane LECUMBERRY sur la photo CP
-
StÃ©phane LECUMBERRY a ajoutÃ© Maison Familiale Et Rurale Les Routils Ã son parcours scolaire