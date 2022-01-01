RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Coulommiers ainsi que le résulat des législatives en Seine-et-Marne ce dimanche 19 juin à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Nogent sur marne 1983 - 1988
-
Ecole F.picot (Mouroux)- Mouroux 1988 - 1988
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Coulommiers 1988 - 1990
-
Clément Ader- Tournan en brie
2 ans 4/3 ème S.T.B.S 2 ans C.A.P. A.M.M.B1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Polyvalent Régional Voillaume- Aulnay sous bois
B.A.C Pro M.R.B.T1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
OZITEM - Informaticien (Informatique)- Courbevoie
Adjoint Responsable Support et Hotline1997 - maintenant
-
Disneyland Paris - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- marne la vallee 1999 - 2000
-
GROUPE GILLETTE FRANCE - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Levallois perret 2000 - 2001
-
WANADOO SERVICES PRO - Administrateur serveur IIS (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux 2001 - 2001
-
Coca-cola - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2002 - 2003
-
STOLT OFFSHORE - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Nanterre 2003 - 2003
-
DHL - Support informatique & Gestion parc (Informatique)- ROISSY EN FRANCE 2004 - 2007
-
Cartier (Lmcmd) - Adjoint Responsable Support & Hotline (Informatique)- Paris 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphane LEFRANC
-
Vit à :
COULOMMIERS, France
-
Né le :
19 oct. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ca passe, ca passe........
Profession :
Adjoint Responsable Support & Hotline
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3