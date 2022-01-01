StÃ©phane ROSSET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Predieu (Saint Egreve)- Saint egreve 1964 - 1968
-
ECOLE FREDERIC MISTRAL- Lyon 1968 - 1970
-
La Sauvagère- Lyon 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Jean Perrin- Lyon 1974 - 1977
-
Univ Jean Moulin Lyon 3- Lyon 1977 - 1978
-
Ufr Staps Clermont-ferrand- Clermont ferrand 1978 - 1981
Parcours club
-
Club Rhodia Vaise- Lyon 1972 - 1982
Parcours militaire
-
Centre D'instruction De La Bspp- Villeneuve saint georges 1980 - 1981
-
Brigade De Sapeurs-pompiers De Paris - Fort De Villeneuve Saint-georges- Villeneuve saint georges
Instruction1981 - 1981
-
Brigade De Sapeurs-pompiers De Paris - Caserne Chaligny- Paris
Instruction1982 - 1982
-
CS ROUSSEAU- Paris 1982 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
Bspp 8cie Rousseau - Sapeur pompier- Paris 1982 - 1986
-
BSPP - Service financier- Paris 1987 - 1987
-
BANQUE DE FRANCE - Pompier- Paris 1987 - 1989
-
BANQUE DE FRANCE - Pompier- Chamalieres 1987 - 1992
-
BANQUE DE FRANCE - SecrÃ©taire-comptable- Soissons 1992 - 2005
-
BANQUE DE FRANCE - SecrÃ©taire-comptable- Laon 2005 - 2013
-
BANQUE DE FRANCE - SecrÃ©taire-comptable (Service rÃ©gional d'intÃ©rim)- Amiens 2013 - 2017
-
BANQUE DE FRANCE - SecrÃ©taire-comptable (Service rÃ©gional d'intÃ©rim)- Lille 2017 - 2021
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane ROSSET
-
Vit Ã :
SOISSONS, France
-
NÃ© le :
22 nov. 1958 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire-comptable
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phane ROSSET a ajoutÃ© Centre D'instruction De La Bspp Ã son parcours militaire
-
StÃ©phane ROSSET a ajoutÃ© QG CHAMPERRET Ã son parcours militaire
-
StÃ©phane ROSSET a ajoutÃ© CS ROUSSEAU Ã son parcours militaire
-
StÃ©phane ROSSET a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo BSPP 8ème cie CS Rousseau
-
Franck CHANET Je reconnais Puissant et Matarozzo pour les autres inconnus ...peut être photo prise après 1985?
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
StÃ©phane ROSSET a ajoutÃ© Club Rhodia Vaise Ã son parcours sportif
-
StÃ©phane ROSSET a ajoutÃ© Bspp 8cie Rousseau Ã son parcours militaire
-
StÃ©phane ROSSET a ajoutÃ© Brigade De Sapeurs-pompiers De Paris - Caserne Chaligny Ã son parcours militaire
-
StÃ©phane ROSSET a ajoutÃ© CLUB RHODIA VAISE Ã son parcours associatif
-
StÃ©phane ROSSET a reconnu StÃ©phane ROSSET sur la photo 1968-1969 - classe de CM1 - Ecole de Prédieu à SAINT-EGREVE