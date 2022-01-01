StÃ©phane SPECQ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Onimus (Thourotte)- Thourotte 1975 - 1980
-
Collège Clotaire Baujoin- Thourotte 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Jean Calvin- Noyon 1984 - 1988
-
Iut Génie Civil- Amiens 1988 - 1990
Parcours club
-
AS THOUROTTE- Thourotte 1977 - 1992
-
B.c.i. Attichy- Attichy 1994 - 1996
-
ESSL- Saint leger aux bois 1996 - 1999
-
PRAYSSAC BASKET CLUB- Prayssac 2002 - 2011
Parcours militaire
-
13 Regiment Du Genie- Trier (trÃ¨ves) 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phane SPECQ
-
Vit Ã :
MONTAUBAN, France
-
NÃ© le :
24 dÃ©c. 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
N'hésiter pas à me (re)contacter !!!
Profession :
Cadre La Poste
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - Chili - Ã‰tats-Unis - Inde
-
