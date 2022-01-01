Stéphanie BAESA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Le cannet 1982 - 1989
-
Les Campelières- Le cannet 1989 - 1993
-
Collège Les Campelières- Mougins 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Carnot- Cannes 1993 - 1996
-
Lycée Stanislas (Prépa Hec)- Cannes 1996 - 1997
-
Université De Nice - Sophia Antipolis- Nice 1997 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
ING BANK FRANCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2004 - 2005
-
ING SECURITIES BANK - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Nice 2004 - 2005
-
ING FERRI - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2004 - 2005
-
BARCLAYS BANK - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Nice 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stéphanie BAESA
-
Vit à :
MOUGINS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conseillère patrimoniale
Situation familiale :
célibataire