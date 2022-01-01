RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Gruey-lÃ¨s-Surance
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Bleurville)- Bleurville 1978 - 1986
-
Collège Du Pervis- Monthureux sur saone 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Professionnel Pierre Mendès France- Contrexeville 1990 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Stephanie CORNU (BISVAL)
-
Vit Ã :
GRUEY-LÃˆS-SURANCE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
24 oct. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent de production
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
