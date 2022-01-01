StÃ©phanie MARTINET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Marie Paule Courtois (Gurcy Le Chatel)- Gurcy le chatel 1983 - 1987
-
Ecole Les Rossignots (Nangis)- Nangis 1987 - 1988
-
Ecole Radepont (Donnemarie Dontilly)- Donnemarie dontilly 1988 - 1989
-
Collège Le Montois- Donnemarie dontilly 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Thibaut De Champagne- Provins 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Thibault De Champagne- Provins 1995 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Carrefour- PONTAULT COMBAULT 1999 - 2000
-
POINT AFRIQUE- Bidon 2002 - 2008
-
Axima Seitha - SecrÃ©taire d'agence- Mougins 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phanie MARTINET
-
Vit Ã :
VALLAURIS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
13 janv. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
Pour ceux qui me reconnaîtront. Je suis aussi sur Facebook....
A bientot !!!!
Profession :
SecrÃ©taire d'agence
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo 1ère Pro C
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo T ACC 2
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo 3 ème ?
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo 3ème A
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo 4 ème D
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo 5 ème B
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo 6 ème C
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo CM2
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo CM1
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo CE1
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo Maternelle
-
StÃ©phanie MARTINET a reconnu StÃ©phanie MARTINET sur la photo Maternelle