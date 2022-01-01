Stéphanie POTEZ (DUBAR) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à ceux qui me reconnaitront. Je suis Stéphanie DUBAR . aujourd'hui je suis mariée, maman de 2 enfants (margot 7 ans et antoine 5 ans) J'ai repris il y a 3 ans une boulangerie à Orchies avec mon mari

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages