StÃ©phanie STÃ‰PHANIE LORIVEL (LORIVEL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Jean Eiffel- Malaunay 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole Olivier Miannay (Malaunay)- Malaunay 1985 - 1990
-
Collège Jean Zay- Le houlme 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Galilée- Franqueville saint pierre 1994 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Sanofi Pasteur (Sanofi) - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- VAL DE REUIL 1999 - 1999
-
Legrand - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- MONTVILLE 1999 - 2000
-
Sanofi Winthrop - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Notre dame de bondeville 2001 - 2002
-
Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi) - Technicienne de laboratoire (Autre)- LE TRAIT 2002 - maintenant
-
Genzyme Polyclonals S.a.s. - Technicienne de laboratoire (Technique)- Lyon 2016 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :StÃ©phanie STÃ‰PHANIE LORIVEL (LORIVEL)
-
Vit Ã :
TASSIN-LA-DEMI-LUNE, France
-
NÃ©e le :
21 aoÃ»t 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous, je voudrai retrouver des personnes que j'ai connu pendant mes années d'études et même de travail. Si vous vous reconnaissez ou me reconnaissez, n'hésitez pas !!
Profession :
Technicienne de laboratoire
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
StÃ©phanie STÃ‰PHANIE LORIVEL (LORIVEL) a ajoutÃ© Genzyme Polyclonals S.a.s. Ã son parcours professionnel
-
StÃ©phanie STÃ‰PHANIE LORIVEL (LORIVEL) a reconnu StÃ©phanie LORIVEL sur la photo CM1
-
-
-
StÃ©phanie STÃ‰PHANIE LORIVEL (LORIVEL) a reconnu StÃ©phanie LORIVEL sur la photo 6em7
-
-
StÃ©phanie STÃ‰PHANIE LORIVEL (LORIVEL) a reconnu StÃ©phanie LORIVEL sur la photo 1° BGB
-
StÃ©phanie STÃ‰PHANIE LORIVEL (LORIVEL) a ajoutÃ© Sanofi-aventis Ã son parcours professionnel