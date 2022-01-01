Stephanie TEINIELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Des Hetres (Noyers Saint Martin)- Noyers saint martin 1978 - 1984
-
Lycée Agricole De L'oise Antenne De Beauvais- Beauvais 1982 - 1996
-
Ecole Sacre Coeur (Breteuil)- Breteuil 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Gérard Philipe- Froissy 1986 - 1991
-
Lycée Jeanne Hachette- Beauvais 1991 - 1992
-
Lycee Agricole- Beauvais 1992 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Unisigma- Froissy 1997 - 1997
-
General Elecronique- Beauvais 1998 - 2004
-
P.f. Sagnier- Crevecoeur le grand 2005 - 2008
-
Mairie D'auchy La Montagne - Secrétaire de mairie (Administratif)- Auchy la montagne 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Stephanie TEINIELLE
-
Vit à :
NOYERS SAINT MARTIN, France
-
Née le :
7 mai 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Secrétaire de mairie
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
