Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Champion Sainte Maxime  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Sainte maxime 1995 - 1995

  • Géant  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  GASSIN 1998 - 2001

  • FIRST DECO  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Sint maarten 2001 - 2002

  • Géant  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  GASSIN 2002 - 2006

  • EURO SERVICES  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris 2006 - 2007

  • Orange  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  MONTPELLIER

    conseiller commercial entreprise

    2007 - 2008

  • EPSILOG  - Attaché commercial pro (Commercial)

     -  Castries 2009 - 2009

  • Maaf  - Conseiller Commercial  (Commercial)

     -  MONTPELLIER

    Centre Appel Maaf Montpellier

    2009 - 2013

  • Assurances (Maaf)  - Conseiller commercial Asssurances (Commercial)

     -  TOULOUSE

    Agence Maaf Toulouse Grande Bretagne

    2012 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Steve CAILLER

  • Vit à :

    TOULOUSE, France

  • Né le :

    23 juin 1977 (45 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à tous !

  • Profession :

    Conseiller en assurance

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :