Steve CAILLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Simon Loriere (Sainte Maxime)- Sainte maxime 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Berty Albrecht- Sainte maxime 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Du Golfe De Saint-tropez- Gassin 1993 - 1996
-
IUT DE TOULON ET DU VAR- La garde 1996 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Champion Sainte Maxime - Ouvrier (Production)- Sainte maxime 1995 - 1995
-
Géant - Commercial (Commercial)- GASSIN 1998 - 2001
-
FIRST DECO - Commercial (Commercial)- Sint maarten 2001 - 2002
-
Géant - Commercial (Commercial)- GASSIN 2002 - 2006
-
EURO SERVICES - Commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2006 - 2007
-
Orange - Commercial (Commercial)- MONTPELLIER
conseiller commercial entreprise2007 - 2008
-
EPSILOG - Attaché commercial pro (Commercial)- Castries 2009 - 2009
-
Maaf - Conseiller Commercial (Commercial)- MONTPELLIER
Centre Appel Maaf Montpellier2009 - 2013
-
Assurances (Maaf) - Conseiller commercial Asssurances (Commercial)- TOULOUSE
Agence Maaf Toulouse Grande Bretagne2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Steve CAILLER
-
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
-
Né le :
23 juin 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous !
Profession :
Conseiller en assurance
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Canada - États-Unis - Royaume-Uni - Thaïlande
-
Steve CAILLER a ajouté Maaf Assurances à son parcours professionnel