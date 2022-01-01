Steven GEORGEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Luneville 1985 - 1993
-
Ecole Du Quai De Strasbourg (Luneville)- Luneville 1993 - 1994
-
Collège E Bichat- Luneville 1994 - 1996
-
Collège Charles Maximilien Duvivier- Einville au jard 1996 - 1997
-
Collège E Bichat- Luneville 1997 - 1999
-
Lycée Polyvalent Boutet De Monvel- Luneville 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Mcdonald's - EmployÃ© (Autre)- LUNEVILLE 2003 - 2009
-
Adrexo - Distributeur et prÃ©parateur au sol (Autre)- LANEUVEVILLE DEVANT NANCY 2006 - 2012
-
Conseil Général 54 - Adjoint technique (Technique)- Nancy 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Steven GEORGEL
-
Vit Ã :
LUNEVILLE, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 dÃ©c. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour a vous
Profession :
Conseil departemental
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - France - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Steven GEORGEL a reconnu Steven GEORGEL sur la photo CE2
-
Steven GEORGEL a reconnu Steven GEORGEL sur la photo CM2
-
Steven GEORGEL a reconnu Steven GEORGEL sur la photo CM1
-
Steven GEORGEL a reconnu Steven GEORGEL sur la photo cp
-
Steven GEORGEL a reconnu Steven GEORGEL sur la photo CE1
-
Steven GEORGEL a reconnu Steven GEORGEL sur la photo CM1-CM2
-
Steven GEORGEL a reconnu Steven GEORGEL sur la photo CM1-CM2
-
Steven GEORGEL a reconnu Steven GEORGEL sur la photo Presque tout le monde de mon épopé Mc Do
-
Steven GEORGEL a reconnu Steven GEORGEL sur la photo CM2
-
Steven GEORGEL a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : marié
marié