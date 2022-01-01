Steven GEORGEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Mcdonald's  - EmployÃ© (Autre)

     -  LUNEVILLE 2003 - 2009

  • Adrexo  - Distributeur et prÃ©parateur au sol (Autre)

     -  LANEUVEVILLE DEVANT NANCY 2006 - 2012

  • Conseil Général 54  - Adjoint technique (Technique)

     -  Nancy 2009 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Steven GEORGEL

  • Vit Ã  :

    LUNEVILLE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    23 dÃ©c. 1982 (40 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour a vous

  • Profession :

    Conseil departemental

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

