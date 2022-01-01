Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Bruz

Sylvain CABAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain CABAL

  • Vit Ã  :

    BRUZ, France

  • NÃ© le :

    4 mars 1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable logistique

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :