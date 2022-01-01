RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Savigny-sur-Orge
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Albert Aubel (Sainte Genevieve Des Bois)- Sainte genevieve des bois 1984 - 1989
-
Ecole Louis Aragon (Solers)- Solers 1989 - 1992
-
Collège Arthur Chaussy- Brie comte robert 1992 - 1993
-
Collège Eugène Delacroix- Draveil 1993 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
VVF LE PRADET - Autre (Autre)- Le pradet
animateur general mais je m'ocupez souvent des ados ausi2002 - 2002
-
CCE SNCF LE VERT BOIS - Autre (Autre)- La seyne sur mer
animateur ados2003 - 2003
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain CAPILLON
-
Vit Ã :
SAVIGNY SUR ORGE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
