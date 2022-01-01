Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Savigny-sur-Orge

Sylvain CAPILLON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • VVF LE PRADET  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Le pradet

    animateur general mais je m'ocupez souvent des ados ausi

    2002 - 2002

  • CCE SNCF LE VERT BOIS  - Autre (Autre)

     -  La seyne sur mer

    animateur ados

    2003 - 2003

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain CAPILLON

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAVIGNY SUR ORGE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1981 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages