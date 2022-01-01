RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Strasbourg
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Maternelle Oberlin- Strasbourg 1982 - 1985
ECOLE ALBERT LE GRAND- Strasbourg 1985 - 1990
Collège Jean Monnet- Strasbourg 1990 - 1994
Lycée Jean Monnet- Strasbourg 1995 - 1998
Ecole Supérieure D'informatique Et Applications De Lorraine (Esial)- Nancy 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Unilog (Logica) - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- STRASBOURG 2002 - 2005
Sogeti - Consultant (Informatique)- STRASBOURG 2005 - 2007
Capgemini - Consultant (Informatique)- STRASBOURG 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvain CHABOT
Vit Ã :
STRASBOURG, France
NÃ© le :
15 janv. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant en SSII
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
