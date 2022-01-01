Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Unilog (Logica)  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  STRASBOURG 2002 - 2005

  • Sogeti  - Consultant (Informatique)

     -  STRASBOURG 2005 - 2007

  • Capgemini  - Consultant (Informatique)

     -  STRASBOURG 2008 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvain CHABOT

  • Vit Ã  :

    STRASBOURG, France

  • NÃ© le :

    15 janv. 1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Consultant en SSII

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

