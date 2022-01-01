Sylvain CUTULIC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NIZON- Pont aven 1986 - 1992
-
Ecole Bertrand Quéinec- Pont aven 1992 - 1995
-
Collège Penanroz- Pont aven 1995 - 1999
-
Cuzon- Quimper 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Charcuterie Jp Tallec - Ouvrier (Production)- Bannalec 2005 - 2006
-
VOLAVEN - Ouvrier (Production)- Riec sur belon 2005 - 2006
-
Armoric / Narvik - Ouvrier (Production)- Quimper 2006 - 2007
-
Cornoualia - Bonduelle - Ouvrier (Production)- Rosporden 2007 - maintenant
-
CORNOUALIA - Ouvrier (Production)- Quimper 2007 - maintenant
-
Cornoualia-armoric - Ouvrier (Production)- Quimper 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvain CUTULIC
-
Vit à :
ROSPORDEN, France
-
Né le :
14 juil. 1983 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut tous .si vous me reconnaisser laisser moi 1 petit message .
Profession :
Ouvrier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2