Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LES CORDELIERS- Belley 1975 - 1978
-
Ecole Les Charmilles (Belley)- Belley 1978 - 1981
-
Ecole Gabriel Peri (Givors)- Givors 1981 - 1982
-
ECOLE DU BOURG- Francheville 1982 - 1983
-
Collège Le Plan Du Loup- Sainte foy les lyon 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Saint-just- Lyon 1988 - 1991
Parcours club
-
Fév's Angels 2008- France 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Sylvia SERRA
-
Vit Ã :
LYON, France
-
NÃ©e le :
9 juin 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commercante
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - - Irlande - - Maroc - - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
