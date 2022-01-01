Sylvie LESAINT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Sylvie LESAINT

  • Vit Ã  :

    BEAUCAIRE, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    11 nov. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Coucou ancienne élève de Paul Langevin, Ampére, et Perdiguier je cherche d'anciens amis, alors si vous me reconnaissez contacter moi.

  • Profession :

    Manutentionnaire

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages