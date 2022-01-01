Sylvie SOARES (LOPES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jubile (Moisenay)- Moisenay 1991 - 1992
-
Ecole Emile Piot (Saint Germain Laxis)- Saint germain laxis 1991 - 1994
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Melun 1997 - 1998
-
Lycée Saint-aspais- Melun 1998 - 2001
-
Lycée Saint-pierre- Brunoy 2001 - 2003
-
PARIS IV SORBONNE CLIGNANCOURT- Paris 2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
Hotel Ibis Charenton- Charenton le pont 2008 - maintenant
-
OVH - OVH Portugal (Commercial)- ROUBAIX 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Sylvie SOARES (LOPES)
-
Vit à :
LISBONNE, Portugal
-
Née le :
3 mai 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistente de direction