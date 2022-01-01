Sylvie SYLVIE BEAU (BEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LES CAVAILLES- Cenon 1971 - 1981
Collège Jean Zay- Cenon 1982 - 1986
Lycée Professionnel La Morlette- Cenon 1986 - 1988
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1988 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
MAIRIE DE CENON- Cenon 1990 - 1991
TRESOR PUBLIC - PARIS 3EME- Paris 1992 - 1997
TRESOR PUBLIC BORDEAUX - LESPARRE MEDOC- Bordeaux 1998 - 2001
TRESOR PUBLIC BORDEAUX - ST LOUBES- Bordeaux 2002 - 2011
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Sylvie SYLVIE BEAU (BEAU)
Vit à :
CENON, France
Née le :
22 mars 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
NOUVELLE SUR LES COPAINS D'AVANT
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1