Tanguy ROSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Mermoz (Annemasse)- Annemasse 1983 - 1984
-
Ecole Saint Francois (Annemasse)- Annemasse 1984 - 1990
-
St-françois/juvé- Annemasse 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Jean Monnet- Annemasse 1995 - 1998
-
ESDES- Lyon 1998 - 2003
-
Athlone Institute Of Technology- Athlone 2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
FNAC ANNECY - Employé (Autre)- Annecy
Disquaire1999 - 1999
-
Harrah's - Employé (Autre)- Lake tahoe
Boulanger !2000 - 2000
-
LABORATOIRE ROCHE NICHOLAS - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)- Gaillard
Stage Marketing2001 - 2001
-
Merck Consumer Health (Merck Kgaa) - Chef de produit (Marketing)- DIJON
Chef de produit junior international2003 - 2004
-
REGIE LTD - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Lyon
Chef de Pub (Radio)2005 - 2006
-
IFG - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Limonest
Conseiller formation courte2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Tanguy ROSE
-
Vit à :
LYON, France
-
Né en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'habite dans le centre de Lyon (ou j'ai fait mes études : l'ESDES Lyon).
Profession :
Responsable formations courtes
Situation familiale :
en union libre