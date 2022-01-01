Tanguy ROSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • FNAC ANNECY  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Annecy

    Disquaire

    1999 - 1999

  • Harrah's  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Lake tahoe

    Boulanger !

    2000 - 2000

  • LABORATOIRE ROCHE NICHOLAS  - Employé de service marketing (Marketing)

     -  Gaillard

    Stage Marketing

    2001 - 2001

  • Merck Consumer Health (Merck Kgaa)  - Chef de produit (Marketing)

     -  DIJON

    Chef de produit junior international

    2003 - 2004

  • REGIE LTD  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Lyon

    Chef de Pub (Radio)

    2005 - 2006

  • IFG  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Limonest

    Conseiller formation courte

    2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Tanguy ROSE

  • Vit à :

    LYON, France

  • Né en :

    1980 (42 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'habite dans le centre de Lyon (ou j'ai fait mes études : l'ESDES Lyon).

  • Profession :

    Responsable formations courtes

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

