Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT NOM DE JESUS- Lyon 1982 - 1988
-
ECOLE DEBORDE- Lyon 1988 - 1996
-
Collège Déborde- Lyon 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Déborde- Lyon 1992 - 1996
-
INFA RHONE ALPES- Lyon 2003 - 2004
-
CNED- Lyon 2021 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Four à Pizza - Employé (Autre)- Villeurbanne
Livreur et Pizzaiolo1997 - 1999
-
Four à Pizza - Employé (Autre)- Lyon
Responsable Point de vente et Equipe1999 - 2002
-
TOUPARGEL - Téléprospecteur (Commercial)- Villeurbanne 2003 - 2004
-
Nissan Bonhomme - Vendeur Automobile (Commercial)- Rillieux la pape 2005 - 2007
-
Peugeot Hyundai Montluel - Vendeur Automobile (Commercial)- La boisse 2007 - 2016
-
Fiat Gmsa - Vendeur Automobile (Commercial)- La ravoire 2016 - 2016
-
Peugeot Marinelli - Vendeur Automobile (Commercial)- Meximieux 2016 - 2021
-
Peugeot Autobernard Bourg-en-bresse - Vendeur Automobile (Commercial)- Amberieu en bugey 2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Teiva David CHAPITEAU
-
Vit à :
PONT-D'AIN, France
-
Né le :
4 août 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
...
Profession :
COMMERCIAL
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
