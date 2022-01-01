Thierry CESTRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • ROCKWOOL ISOLATION  - Chef de Groupe de Produits (Marketing)

     -  Paris 1987 - 1989

  • GEDIMAT GEDEX  - Directeur Adjoint de la Communication (Communication)

     -  Levallois perret 1989 - 1992

  • SIPLAST ICOPAL  - Chef du DÃ©pt Communication (Communication)

     -  Paris 1992 - 1999

  • ASSA ABLOY  - Responsable E-marketing / Communication (Communication)

     -  Velizy 2000 - 2012

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Thierry CESTRE

  • Vit Ã  :

    ANTONY, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1953 (69 ans)

  • Description

    J'aurais plaisir à entrer en contact avec camarades de classe
    . Lycée Clémenceau, notamment
    TC (69-70) TD (68-69) 1e C (67-68),2e IV (66-67) 3e B2 (65-66) 4e B2 (64-65). Lycée Saint Louis : Math Sup Bio (70-71) Math Spé C1 (71-72 et 72-73)

  • Profession :

    Responsable Marketing Communication

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

