Thierry CESTRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT LOUIS BLANCHE DE CASTILLE- Villemomble 1957 - 1960
-
SAINT EXUPERY- Villemomble
Classe de M. ThÃ©venin1960 - 1962
-
Lycée Georges Clémenceau- Villemomble
4eme B2 - 3eme B2 - 2eme IV - 1ere D - TD (Bac) - TC (Bac)1962 - 1970
-
Lycée Saint-louis- Paris 1970 - 1973
-
AGRO PARIS TECH- Thiverval grignon 1973 - 1976
-
INSTITUT AGRONOMIQUE MEDITERRANEEN DE MONTPELLIER- Montpellier 1977 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
ROCKWOOL ISOLATION - Chef de Groupe de Produits (Marketing)- Paris 1987 - 1989
-
GEDIMAT GEDEX - Directeur Adjoint de la Communication (Communication)- Levallois perret 1989 - 1992
-
SIPLAST ICOPAL - Chef du DÃ©pt Communication (Communication)- Paris 1992 - 1999
-
ASSA ABLOY - Responsable E-marketing / Communication (Communication)- Velizy 2000 - 2012
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry CESTRE
-
Vit Ã :
ANTONY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'aurais plaisir à entrer en contact avec camarades de classe
. Lycée Clémenceau, notamment
TC (69-70) TD (68-69) 1e C (67-68),2e IV (66-67) 3e B2 (65-66) 4e B2 (64-65). Lycée Saint Louis : Math Sup Bio (70-71) Math Spé C1 (71-72 et 72-73)
Profession :
Responsable Marketing Communication
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Burkina Faso - Canada - Danemark - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - Finlande - France - GrÃ¨ce - Hongrie - Irlande - Italie - Malaisie - Maroc - Mexique - NorvÃ¨ge - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Slovaquie - SlovÃ©nie - SuÃ¨de - Suisse - TchÃ©quie - Tunisie - Turquie
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Anonyme INCONNU sur la photo 1ère c
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Xxx XXX sur la photo 1ère c
-
Thierry CESTRE a ajoutÃ© ROCKWOOL ISOLATION Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thierry CESTRE a ajoutÃ© GEDIMAT GEDEX Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thierry CESTRE a ajoutÃ© SIPLAST ICOPAL Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Francoise LARGY (DORMOY) sur la photo 4ème B2
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Serge ASSMANN sur la photo 4ème B2
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Colette MALTRET (ROUDIL) sur la photo 4ème B2
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Chantal THOMAS (THOMAS) sur la photo 4ème B.2 (1964-1965)
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Dominique MAURIN (PYARD) sur la photo 4ème B.2 (1964-1965)
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Alain GREVOT sur la photo 4ème B.2 (1964-1965)
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Jocelyne CHABERT sur la photo 1ère
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Martine GALLOIS (GUILLEMOT) sur la photo 4ème B2
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Alain BRUYS sur la photo 1ère
-
Thierry CESTRE a reconnu Dominique REBOUL sur la photo 1ère