Thierry GALVEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Thierry GALVEZ

  • Vit à :

    MARSEILLE, France

  • Né en :

    1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable maintenance

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages