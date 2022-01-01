Thierry GALVEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
CERCLE AVIRON MARSEILLE- Marseille 1979 - 1987
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège La Bastide Du Tron- Marignane 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Maurice Genevoix- Marignane 1984 - 1986
-
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Marseille 1987 - 1990
-
Université De Provence - Aix Marseille I - Centre St Charles- Marseille 1988 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry GALVEZ
-
Vit à :
MARSEILLE, France
-
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable maintenance
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Stéphane GARAGNON sur la photo TD2
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Cathy SALVAI sur la photo TD2
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Franck BRUNO sur la photo TD2
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Jean-Louis COUPAT sur la photo TD2
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Thierry GALVEZ sur la photo TD2
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Patrick MASSEGLIA sur la photo 8M+ minime 1983
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Jean-Christian CASA sur la photo 8M+ minime 1983
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Jean-Luc BONINO sur la photo 8M+ minime 1983
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Thierry GALVEZ sur la photo 8M+ minime 1983
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Michel RIVAS sur la photo 8M+ minime 1983
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Franck BRUNO sur la photo 1ere S 87-88
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Thierry GALVEZ sur la photo 1ere S 87-88
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Stéphane GARAGNON sur la photo 1ere S 87-88
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Frédéric CABRE sur la photo 1ere S 87-88
-
Thierry GALVEZ a reconnu Stéphane GARAGNON sur la photo Classe Terminale D2 1989/1990