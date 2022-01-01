Thierry GAUCHET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Buc (Buc)- Buc 1969 - 1975
-
COLLEGE ROOSEVELT- Belfort 1975 - 1980
-
Lycée Technique D'etat- Belfort
2T11980 - 1981
-
Cfa Du Matériel De La Sncf- Bischheim 1981 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
SNCF- LATOUR DE CAROL
Animateur colonie de vacances1982 - 1984
-
DÃ©pÃ´ts (SNCF)- MULHOUSE 1983 - 1987
-
Ecole Gendarmerie (Ciga)- Auxerre 1984 - 1985
-
DÃ©pÃ´ts (SNCF)- BELFORT 1987 - 1988
-
DÃ©pÃ´ts (SNCF) - Conducteur de train (Production)- LYON 1989 - 1994
-
DÃ©pÃ´ts (SNCF)- SAINT ETIENNE 1994 - 2017
Parcours militaire
-
CIGA AUXERRE- Auxerre 1984 - 1985
-
DGGN- Paris
Maison de la Gendarmerie1985 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Thierry GAUCHET
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© en :
1964 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retrouver les connaissances perdues ,sympa non ?
Profession :
Conducteur SNCF
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - IsraÃ«l - Madagascar
-
Thierry GAUCHET a reconnu Thierry GAUCHET sur la photo 2ième Compagnie 1er Peloton
-
Thierry GAUCHET a ajoutÃ© Ciga Auxerre Ã son parcours militaire
-
Thierry GAUCHET a ajoutÃ© Sncf à Ques Ã son parcours associatif
-
Thierry GAUCHET a reconnu Thierry GAUCHET sur la photo Ques 1982