  • FILTREUR

     -  Varennes sur allier 1994 - 1995

  • Ba 277

     -  Varennes sur allier 1994 - 1995

  • ESTEVE DIFFUSION  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Peyrens 1995 - 2001

  • Bricoman  - Employé (Autre)

     -  TOULOUSE

    CONSEILLER DE VENTE MENUISERIE

    2001 - 2003

  • Bricoman  - Employé (Autre)

     -  AVIGNON

    MANAGER EXPANSION SECTEUR MENUISERIE

    2003 - 2004

  • Club Méditerranée

     -  CADIX 2003 - 2003

  • Club Méditerranée

     -  CEFALU 2004 - 2004

  • Bricoman  - Employé (Autre)

     -  TOULOUSE

    RESPONSABLE RAYON MENUISERIE

    2004 - 2006

  • Leroy Merlin  - Employé (Autre)

     -  TOULOUSE

    CONSEILLER DE VENTE MENUISERIE

    2006 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Thierry MARGADO

  • Vit à :

    FONSORBES, France

  • Né le :

    29 janv. 1971 (51 ans)

    Salut à tous !

  • Profession :

    Conseiller de vente

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

