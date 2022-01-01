Thierry MARGADO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Bart (Bram)- Bram 1978 - 1982
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Bram 1982 - 1987
-
Lycée Professionnel Charles Cros- Carcassonne
bep-cap vente1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Paul Sabatier- Carcassonne
Baccalauréat G31989 - 1991
-
FAC DE DROIT- Montpellier
1ère année DEUG A.E.S1991 - 1992
-
Cefire- Labege
BTS ACTIONS COMMERCIALES1992 - 1994
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
-
ESTEVE DIFFUSION - Employé (Autre)- Peyrens 1995 - 2001
-
Bricoman - Employé (Autre)- TOULOUSE
CONSEILLER DE VENTE MENUISERIE2001 - 2003
-
Bricoman - Employé (Autre)- AVIGNON
MANAGER EXPANSION SECTEUR MENUISERIE2003 - 2004
-
Club Méditerranée- CADIX 2003 - 2003
-
Club Méditerranée- CEFALU 2004 - 2004
-
Bricoman - Employé (Autre)- TOULOUSE
RESPONSABLE RAYON MENUISERIE2004 - 2006
-
Leroy Merlin - Employé (Autre)- TOULOUSE
CONSEILLER DE VENTE MENUISERIE2006 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Vacances à Ile Maurice- Ile maurice 2010 - 2010
-
Bavaro Princess- Punta cana 2012 - 2012
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Thierry MARGADO
-
Vit à :
FONSORBES, France
-
Né le :
29 janv. 1971 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à tous !
Profession :
Conseiller de vente
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - France - Italie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - République Dominicaine - Suisse
-
Thierry MARGADO a reconnu Thierry MARGADO sur la photo 1er ADAPT G
-
Thierry MARGADO a reconnu Thierry MARGADO sur la photo CM1/CM2
-
Thierry MARGADO a reconnu Thierry MARGADO sur la photo CP
-
Thierry MARGADO a ajouté Bavaro Princess à son parcours associatif